(CBS4) — Xcel Energy has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, for the third year in a row. The honorees are decided by Ethisphere and the assessment process includes “more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.”
“Xcel Energy is one of only nine honorees in the Energy & Utilities category, and one of only five of those companies in the United States recognized this year. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries,” officials stated.
“It’s an amazing honor to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies once again. We’re so proud that our nation leading energy goals and commitment to integrity and sustainability are worthy of this award and we’ll continue to build on our strong foundation,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy aims to be a net-zero energy provider by 2050.
“The company was the first in its industry to have aggressive clean energy goals covering three large sectors of the economy: electricity, natural gas use in buildings and transportation,” officials stated.
The full list of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.