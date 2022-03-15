BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Dec. 30, 2021, the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history occurred. More than 1,000 homes and businesses destroyed in the Marshall Fire.

It was a tragedy so big a community opened its hearts and its pocketbooks far greater than expected.

The Boulder County Community Foundation started giving out funds as quickly as donations came in including to people who lost their jobs because of the fire.

“We wanted to make sure that we provided funding for those workers, whether it was people at the Element Hotel or the nail salon or other businesses who have gone without wages for nearly a month,” said Tatiana Hernandez the foundation’s CEO in January.

Bands came together and put on a concerts to raise money for the fire victims. The concerts and all the other donations have totaled some $36 million.

Getting all that money to fire victims has proven to be a difficult task.

It’s been divided into two pools $8 million which was given initially for immediate use by fire victims, but $27 million dollars is sitting in the foundation’s coffers which it is not allowed to give out directly to individuals.

Monday, Congressman Joe Neguse, mayors and Boulder County commissioners heard from fire victims who could use help.

A couple from the Sagamore area said they lost two homes, one was a rental so they are also losing the income.

The Boulder County Community Foundation says is trying to find a way to get the millions of dollars to those who need it. They say IRS rules do not allow them to give to individuals so they will have to find a third-party that is able to do that.

The foundation board of advisors will be voting on how and where the money will be distributed. An announcement is expected in two to three weeks.