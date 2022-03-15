IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is conducting rockfall mitigation work along the I-70 corridor on Tuesday. The work is underway along Interstate 70 between Idaho Springs and Evergreen.
Traffic in both directions will be stopped periodically until 3 p.m. Drivers should expect to be stopped for about 20 minutes at a time.
CDOT said loose rocks on the mountain slopes indicate that the work needs to be completed now and crews need to conduct the mitigation in daylight.