(CBS4) — A first-of-its-kind election security bill in Colorado is aimed at combating insider threats.

The Colorado Election Security Act would require 24-hour video surveillance and key card access to rooms that store voting equipment and training and certification for election officials before they can run an election. The bill also makes tampering with voting equipment or publicly posting confidential information — such as voting system passwords — a felony, bars those convicted of election offenses — such as treason and conspiracy to overthrow the government — from working as election officials, and provides more protections for whistleblowers and expedited judicial reviews of any complaints.

The bill was triggered by a case involving Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. She was indicted by a grand jury in a case involving allegations of election equipment tampering and official misconduct.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold says the case was a wake-up call, “The idea that someone elected to uphold elections would try to destroy from in as shocking to election community.”

While the bill sponsors — Senate President Steve Fenberg and Representative Susan Lontine — are Democrats, the legislation is supported by the Colorado County Clerks Association, which is made up of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated clerks. Matt Crane, the former Republican clerk from Arapahoe County, is the executive director of the organization.

“We won’t stand for this kind of thing,” Fenberg said. “Insider threats have no place in our elections, undermines pub confidence and destroys participation in our process.”

The bill provides $500,000 in grant money to help smaller counties with technology, upgrades like key cards and video surveillance.

While the Mesa County case inspired the bill, Fenberg says it does not apply retroactively to Clerk Peters but rather is proactive. “This is work that cannot wait. Threats to our elections are at our doorstep.”

So far, there are no Republicans sponsoring the bill.