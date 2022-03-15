DENVER (CBS4)– During the past week, Colorado Housing Connects, the state’s housing helpline, experienced its highest number of inquiries in more than a year. The organization received more than 1,000 calls and emails from people who need housing.
That’s the highest number since February 2021. Eviction filings have been on the rise since May 2021. Just last month, more than 3,000 evictions were filed across Colorado.
The director of Colorado Housing Connects said there are still millions of dollars out there to keep families housed but people don’t know how to access that money before an eviction is filed.