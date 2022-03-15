DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets rookie guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland suffered through a devastating tragedy when he was young. A fire in 2018 consumed his house in Delaware and he had to jump from an upper floor to escape. Firefighters helped to rescue him and his brother but his grandmother and a toddler, his cousin, passed away.

On Monday night, 40 members from the Wilmington Fire Department came to nearby Philadelphia to show support for Hyland at the Wells Fargo Center for his team’s matchup with the 76ers. They presented him with his own custom jacket from the fire department.

“After the fire, they didn’t know if he’d ever play again. So now, he is a hometown inspiration and will be closely followed for the rest of his career,” the Nuggets wrote in a post on their Instagram page showing Hyland posing with the first responders before the game. Hyland added a comment to the post and said seeing that support from the department was an “(indescribable) feeling.”

Earlier this year CBS4’s Romi Bean talked with Hyland during an interview about the tragic fire.

“That … taught me so much,” he said. “Love your loved ones as much as you can. Hug ’em as much as you can. Tell them you love them each and every day. And, you know, no matter how much they get on your nerves you always want to forgive them because you never know what can happen.”

Hyland ended up starring in Monday’s game, which was broadcast on ESPN. He connected on several crucial 3-pointers late in the game to help Denver to a 114-110 victory.

The Nuggets also shared video on Facebook of Hyland being presented with the jacket by firefighters and giving out hugs:

After the game when asked about having that support in the stands, ESPN reported that Hyland couldn’t hold back his emotions and said “I play for things that’s bigger than me.”