By Logan Smith

WILLOW PARK, Wyo. (CBS4) — An unidentified snowmobiler was buried and killed in an avalanche near Willow Park, Wyoming, on Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Little other information was released in the CAIC Facebook post, but the agency did say the incident happened less than six miles north of the Colorado-Wyoming state line.

(credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

“From the pictures, it looks like the same persistent weak layer we are dealing with in Colorado,” the agency stated. “Be careful on northerly and easterly-facing slopes right now. These avalanches can catch you off guard.”

Willow Park is part of the Big Horn National Forest.

Conditions in Colorado are presently listed as ‘moderate’ in most sections of the state by the CAIC, but ‘considerable’ in the Aspen and Sawatch zones.

Snowmass Ski Area reported 9 inches of new snow overnight.

Another storm system is scheduled to arrive Wednesday night and may drop up to 10 inches of new snow along the Highway 285 corridor.

 

