By Jack Lowenstein

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The greater sandhill cranes in the San Luis Valley are back.

The birds migrate through Colorado twice a year. They landed at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge recently.

According to Colorado Parks Wildlife, nearly 10,000 sandhill cranes fly through Colorado each spring.

Jack Lowenstein