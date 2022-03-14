ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The greater sandhill cranes in the San Luis Valley are back.
The birds migrate through Colorado twice a year. They landed at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge recently.
According to Colorado Parks Wildlife, nearly 10,000 sandhill cranes fly through Colorado each spring.
Amazing to learn more about these unique birds from people who have visited the festival now for more than two decades. Thanks to all who braved the cold mornings for an excellent weekend of wildlife viewing. pic.twitter.com/nLrBzEPrP2
— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) March 13, 2022