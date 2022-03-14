CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder County News, Louisville News, Marshall Fire, Superior News

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Joe Neguse joined local and state lawmakers in a tour of the Marshall Fire damage on Monday. The mayors of Louisville and Superior also took the tour.

There are also plans to talk to families and businesses still working to rebuild.

“When you stand in the neighborhood, all I can think about is whose houses these are… so that just makes it quite challenging,” said one member of the tour group.

Neguse and the others met for a roundtable discussion after the tour. Neguse is a Democrat representing Colorado Congressional District 2 which encompasses Boulder County.

