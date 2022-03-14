GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police arrested a 26-year-old man for reportedly selling large amounts of illegal drugs in the area. They say they received information about Andrew Durdy in June of 2021.
A month later, undercover investigators started buying the narcotics from Durdy. The investigation lasted about three months. Officials say Durdy sold them methamphetamine and fake “M-30” pills which had fentanyl in them.
In late September, the Weld County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Durdy’s home and seized the following:
- 14 grams of suspected heroin
- about 120 fake M-30 pills containing fentanyl
- 1.5 lbs of suspected marijuana
- 1.3 grams of suspected fentanyl power
- Suspected LSD and MDMA
- Five firearms
- Ammuntion
While Durdy was arrested and booked into jail, he was released after he posted bond on Dec. 9.
Weld County law enforcement then arrested Durdy again on March 2 for six outstanding felony warrants related to the previous drug distribution charges. On that day, authorities say they found 470 more of the same M-30 pills.
