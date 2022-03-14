ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Englewood Police urge residents who made a payment using the utility drop box at the city’s Civic Center over the weekend to void those checks. The drop box was broken into, police say.
They say staff checked it on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and then again on Monday at 7:30 a.m. That’s when, police say, the staff member found the box pried open.
Police were called to investigate. They urge residents to make payments inside the Civic Center for the time being.
Questions about utility payments can be taken at 303-762-2635. Those with information about the burglary are asked to call police at 303-761-7410.