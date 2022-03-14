(CBS4) — The City and County of Denver is in the process of redistricting, and many Denverites could be affected by this ahead of the 2023 municipal election and all those that follow.
The City must redraw city council boundaries every 10 years, so the redistricting committee is expected to meet Monday to come up with new maps for the 11 city council districts.
Over the weekend, the East Neighborhood Colfax Association and residents from the Globeville neighborhood hosted a virtual community forum to share their thoughts before changes were made. Some were critical of the process to redraw boundaries and hope the community can have more involvement in these choices in the future.
The committee meets in council chambers at 1 p.m. to make decisions on the redistricting maps, and those will be sent to city council for consideration in a public hearing.