DENVER (CBS4)– For the next two days, Denver police officers and other law enforcement agencies will be patrolling highways in Colorado, searching for speeders. It’s part of a joint effort to make the highways safer.
Officers will also be enforcing the “Move Over Law” which requires drivers to move over a lane to give cars stopped on the side of the road more room.
This effort comes as a dozen people have already died on Denver roadways so far this year. A total of 84 people died in 2021. Across all of Colorado, there have been 76 crash-related fatalities so far this year and 691 for all of last year.
The National Transportation Safety Board reports that 31% of all traffic fatalities are speed-related.