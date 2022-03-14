CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– For the next two days, Denver police officers and other law enforcement agencies will be patrolling highways in Colorado, searching for speeders. It’s part of a joint effort to make the highways safer.

Officers will also be enforcing the “Move Over Law” which requires drivers to move over a lane to give cars stopped on the side of the road more room.

This effort comes as a dozen people have already died on Denver roadways so far this year. A total of 84 people died in 2021. Across all of Colorado, there have been 76 crash-related fatalities so far this year and 691 for all of last year.

The National Transportation Safety Board reports that 31% of all traffic fatalities are speed-related.

