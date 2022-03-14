DENVER(CBS)- Get ready for another week of rollercoaster, up and down weather. We have a warming high pressure set to drift over the Rockies for Tuesday. This will warm up temperatures over the state but, boost highs as much as 10 to 15 degrees over eastern Colorado due to downslope warming.
Then, quite quickly another cold front takes aim on our state for Wednesday and Thursday. The next system will bring snow to the mountains on Wednesday along with rain for the Denver metro area and Front Range during the afternoon drive.
This rain will change over to snow by Thursday morning so we have posted a First Alert Weather Day for the Denver metro area for Thursday primarily for the snow that should arrive just in time for the morning commute.
At this time, snow amounts are really a big question mark. Depending on timing and temperature snow amounts are likely to change as we get closer to Thursday. At this time it is looking like maybe one to three inches from Downtown Denver into the northern suburbs and 2 to 5 inches in the southern and western suburbs. With two days to go these amounts will most likely change.