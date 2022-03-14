The Colorado Department of Labor & Employment (credit: CBS)
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since February 2020. The latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment show unemployment is down to 4.1%.
This the 7th straight month the rate has declined. In June, unemployment was at 5.9% and peaked at 11.8% in May 2020.
The CDLE says Colorado has recovered employment faster than other states, largely because of a return in tourism and a higher rate of participation in the labor force.