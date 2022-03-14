COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Flames scorched a room on the 10th floor of a hotel in Colorado Springs on Monday. Colorado Springs firefighters captured it on video.
The responded to the Satellite Hotel on Lakewood Circle. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the room.
Fire located on 10th floor still contained to one unit pic.twitter.com/EvQ4vx2aIr
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 14, 2022
Firefighters managed to keep the damage to just one room. Two people suffered injuries, they say.
It’s not clear how the fire started.