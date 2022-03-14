DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is planning to send hundreds of pieces of surplus police protective equipment to Ukraine after collecting it from state and local law enforcement this past week. The state’s head of public safety calls it an opportunity to make use of expired and out of service gear, while supporting the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and democracy.

The cutoff for donations was Monday afternoon, and the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs collected more than 1,000 ballistic helmets and nearly 840 complete sets of surplus body armor from over 25 local law enforcement agencies, a spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release.

The effort began a week ago, after Polis called on local law enforcement agencies to donate their surplus body armor and ballistic helmets.

“That’s our mission, trying to save lives,” said Stan Hilkey, executive director for CDPS. “Even if it’s outside of our borders, it’s still a noble mission and an opportunity for us to contribute.”

Since then, Hilkey said donations had been piling up. They include body armor from the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department, as well as helmets and vests from Denver Police.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety alone donated more than 700 helmets and 80 sets of body armor as well. Hilkey said each piece of equipment donated is no longer in use.

“Agencies often have very serviceable gear that has met its shelf life and been replaced, but agencies oftentimes don’t have places to put that,” Hilkey said. “It actually helps departments get rid of that excess gear and it may save a life.”

Hilkey said Colorado is one of several states collecting the protective equipment, which will be far more useful for Ukrainian citizens fighting off Russian forces. The logistics of getting the gear overseas are still being worked out, he said.

“Any amount helps, and if we save one life, it will have been worth an effort,” Hilkey said.

To ensure all materials met safety standards, donations were only accepted from law enforcement agencies and not from the general public.

Polis’ office said members of the public who want to support Ukraine are encouraged to make a financial donation to any of the international non-profit organizations that are helping civilians impacted by the war.