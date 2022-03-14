(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche shut out the Calgary Flames over the weekend while missing their team captain and top scorer at this point in the season.
With the Avalanche sitting at the top of the NHL standings, Gabriel Landeskog is expected to undergo knee surgery Monday, Coach Jared Bednar had announced Saturday. There is no timetable yet for Landeskog’s return.
Landeskog has a team-leading 30 goals this season. It’s the second time in his career he’s reached the 30-goal plateau.
The Avalanche are in firm control of the top spot in the Western Conference standings, eyeing their second straight Presidents’ Trophy, which goes to the team with the NHL’s best regular-season record.
