CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man’s remains found on a hillside near tunnel 2 on Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon over the weekend.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say the bones had been there for some time. Hikers found them in a remote location by tunnel 2.
Officials described the search for the body as difficult. Getting through rough terrain was a challenge of its own. The fire department needed to set up a ladder across the river to get to the other side.
There was not a lot known about the body, only that it was an adult man and was there for a while.
“We have people who actually found the individual, came back with us to help locate it and make sure that psychologically and emotionally that everyone is OK, ” said.
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office believes this was not a suspicious death at this time.