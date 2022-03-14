CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Central 70 Project, Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers who take Interstate 70 east of Interstate 25 can expect a traffic shift this week as part of the Central 70 Project. The traffic shift will happen in the recently-completed eastbound I-70 lanes between Steele Street/Vasquez and Colorado boulevards.

(credit: CBS)

This is the first traffic shift for motorists onto the new and permanent lanes of eastbound I-70 in the new lowered section. Lanes will shift to the south to allow crews to begin installing intelligent transportation systems as part of the future Express Lanes.

v

The last traffic shift into the final configuration of eastbound I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard by the end of summer.

(credit: CBS)

Drivers should expect slight delays as corridor drivers get used to the new alignment.

Jennifer McRae