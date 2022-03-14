DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers who take Interstate 70 east of Interstate 25 can expect a traffic shift this week as part of the Central 70 Project. The traffic shift will happen in the recently-completed eastbound I-70 lanes between Steele Street/Vasquez and Colorado boulevards.
This is the first traffic shift for motorists onto the new and permanent lanes of eastbound I-70 in the new lowered section. Lanes will shift to the south to allow crews to begin installing intelligent transportation systems as part of the future Express Lanes.
The last traffic shift into the final configuration of eastbound I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard by the end of summer.
Drivers should expect slight delays as corridor drivers get used to the new alignment.