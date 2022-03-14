ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County has a new DNA lab that opened after planning began in 2009. The lab is outfitted with the most up-to-date instruments and software for forensic DNA analysis.
The new lab means that Adams County won’t have to send requests to the state office, which is overwhelmed. The backlog there means wait times of months or even years.
That delay in results can make or break a case according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
“This in-house lab can get that time down to… 48 hours, possibly 42 hours in some cases, and that can mean the difference between a case being a cold case or a solved case and this is truly remarkable,” said Dirk Budd, Adams County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Detectives.
Two full-time DNA scientists will work at the new lab.