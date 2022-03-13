DENVER (CBS4) – The Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in north Denver was a popular place to be Sunday afternoon. They were selling a variety of Ukrainian arts, crafts and food which went fast.

“We got even more people than expected,” said organizer Ivanna Cherpak.

“It’s around 2 p.m., and we already ran out of food,” said organizer Iryna Lubyanetska.

Church members organized the fundraiser for Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainians in Denver have been doing what they can to help their friends and family members in Ukraine fight for their freedom. This was their latest effort.

“Mainly today we are collecting money to support the Ukrainian army. We also do have a fundraiser to help people that have been displaced by this war,” said Lubyanetska.

Ivanna and Iryna say they are delighted that they got a lot of support from the community.

Because of the success they are already fundraising online and thinking of planning more events. Hoping to keep the money coming in, because they know their compatriots face a long road ahead.

“We’ll be still doing this to help rebuild the country, because we are not going to leave this alone like that,” said Lubyanetska.

They said while they did sell out of some things. Many just came to donate money. It’s generosity they are grateful for.

“From the bottom of our hearts we appreciate you guys,” said Cherpak.

