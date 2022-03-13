BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – North Metro firefighters responded to a small fire at an oil and gas site near Huron Street and 156th Avenue on Saturday night. The site is run by Extraction/Citivas.

Fire officials say the fire was small, and no structures were threatened.

In response to the fire, the City and County of Broomfield asked for operations to be suspended until investigators could determine the cause of the fire. However, on Sunday afternoon, city officials say they received a report from the company, as per an operator agreement, about the fire, and they deemed it okay to resume operations.

“Extraction/Civitas said a function test of the source equipment (a gas combustor) is scheduled for later this afternoon (Sunday) while wells are shut down and no active drilling is occurring. Again, CCOB Inspectors and NMFD staff will be onsite for this test and any subsequent restart of normal operations, currently anticipated between 5 – 7 p.m. today,” said the city in a news release on Sunday afternoon.

The report also says there was no structural damage from the fire. Crews from the North Metro Fire and Broomfield are on-site, and state oil inspectors will visit the site on Monday. The city also notes the cause of the fire was due to “Upset condition occurred during drilling operations that sent some hydrocarbons to the combustor.”

The city expects a full “after-action” report which could take at least a week.