DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday marked the end of one chapter and bittersweet beginning of another for the famed Welton Street Café. After 23 years, the staple in the Five Points neighborhood officially shut its doors at its longtime location off 27th and Welton Street.

The owners hope to move and reopen at a new location in the future, but a lot of work and money is needed beforehand.

At the heart of a growing city, the Five Points neighborhood is changing, but the Welton Street Café has remained a constant.

“This is where you come when you get out of church. It’s where you come after a repast, for your funeral. It’s a place you come for breakfast,” said longtime customer Maisha Fields.

The restaurant has been Denver’s home of fried catfish and honey hot chicken, but to many it means so much more.

“When I first moved to the Colorado, I wanted to find some soul. I wanted to find a community,” said Shawn McWilliams. “This was the first place I was introduced to. It’s been community ever since.”

On Saturday, McWilliams was one of hundreds coming for one last meal before the longtime location closed for good. It was tough decision made by Fathima Dickerson and her family, with their lease set to come up.

For many, it’s a major and concerning change for this historically Black neighborhood.

“What’s happening to Welton Street is not just happening to Welton Street,” said McWilliams. “It’s happening to other businesses on this particular venue.”

“It is very important that we have space to gather, and spaces to show our traditions and cultures,” said Sondra Young.

After Saturday, the plan is to move a block away, but the transition will take months and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Once the construction gets approved by the city, it’s going to be a five to seven month build out for our new building,” Dickerson said.

RELATED: Turin Bikes Closes Up Denver Shop After 50 Years

According to Dickerson, the move will only strengthen the family’s mission of serving community.

“We have fed people’s kids; we have fed people’s families, every single generation,” Dickerson said. “We are here to be the dining room in a historically Black district. We are very thankful for the patrons and the supporters near and far.”