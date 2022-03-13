By Anna Maria Basquez
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – The last of the robbery suspects in a 2019 heist of a Brinks Truck has been arrested, according to federal officials in Colorado. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado says Justin White was arrested in New Mexico last week.
“Earlier this year, a federal Grand Jury in Denver issued a superseding indictment charging White, along with Jamarius Jones, David Taylor, and Jimmy Garrison for robbery affecting commerce and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence related to a robbery of a Brinks Truck,” the statement went on to say.
In the Oct. 30 robbery, an FBI-released security camera video showed a Brinks employee coming out of the Greenwood Village branch of Bank of Colorado near Belleview and Yosemite. At that time, the video showed two robbers jumping out of a car two spaces away and pulling their guns and the Brinks employee sat down alongside the truck. One robber went for the cash and was joined by a third robber.
Three of the robbers had two semi automatic handguns and an AK-47 variant.
Armored truck robberies occur 70-80 times in the U.S. each year. The FBI did not disclose the amount taken and did confirm there were no injuries.
Taylor and Garrison await trial.