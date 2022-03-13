DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police says a call for a stabbing turned into a house fire call late Saturday night. Officers first responded to the home on East 41st Place near Tower Road.
Police officials say one man was stabbed and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They add officers were called to the same home multiple times prior to the stabbing.
A second man involved, police say, started a fire and suffered injuries from the fire. That man later died at the hospital, police say.
DPD says mental health appears to be a factor.