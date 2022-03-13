BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team didn’t earn an NCAA Tournament bid and will instead play in the National Invitation Tournament. They are a 4 seed and will face St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.
𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝗽𝘀 ‼️
The Buffs earn a 4 seed and will take on St. Bonaventure to open up the NIT #GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/RfZjQB9OD9
— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 14, 2022
The game will take place at the CU Events Center in Boulder. Tipoff is at 9 p.m.
First-round games of the NIT will be played March 15-16 and the second round from March 19-20. The tournament then moves to Madison Square Garden in New York for the semifinals on March 29 and the championship on March 31.
