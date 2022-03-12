By Anna Maria Basquez
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Coroner released the name of the victim in a Feb. 18 fatal hit-and-run crash as Manuel Joseph Pino, 65, of Arvada. Police are still looking for the driver.
Pino lived blocks away from where he was hit at 79th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Police released a photo of a vehicle that may have likely witnessed the crash.
Investigators are asking the public if anyone can identify that vehicle that had stayed briefly.
“An involved vehicle and driver remained on scene of the accident. We are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle pictured on our Facebook page, as they may have witnessed the accident,” said Investigator Cheri Spottke of Westminster Police Department.
As of this past week, she confirmed, “This is still an open investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call: (720) 913-STOP. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information and an option to remain anonymous.