CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed State Highway 6 over Loveland Pass mid-morning Saturday due to high wind and blowing snow.
The road is expected to be closed until 5 p.m. Conditions will be re-evaluated then, CDOT stated in a Twitter message announcing the closure.
A CDOT webcam near the summit of Loveland Pass showed the road covered with snow.
Data from WindAlert.com showed steady winds on Loveland Pass measuring 27 mph at 10 a.m. But gusts were reaching as high as 51 mph. The air temperature at the time was 13 degrees.
A chilly webcam image from nearby Loveland Ski Area showed no activity on Chair 9 at 12,700 feet elevation.