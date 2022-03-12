DENVER (CBS4) – On Saturday morning, the sound of bagpipes filled the air, more than 150 floats rolled down streets, and marchers and performers brought the luck of the Irish to downtown Denver. For the first time since 2019, the 60th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned, drawing thousands in a sea of green.
“It’s great to get together and be festive. I love it,” Telisa Orr told CBS4’s Mekialaya White with a laugh.
“It’s her first time here!” said Sky Felix, who brought her young daughter, Eve.
The festivities brought out first-timers and others who have been waiting anxiously for the parade to restart after its two-year hiatus.
For Shawn Gershbach, it’s about tradition. “It’s great. This is my 30th year. I did five years in the parade driving for a casino, and I’ve been bringing my family out here,” said Gerschbach, who donned big green shamrock shades. “It’s part of our heritage. This is the Super Bowl for me. This whole week, we do it up! We bought 15 corned beefs. We’ve got Irish stew, Shepherd’s pie.”
Gerschbach said it’s a big reunion that feels long overdue. “It’s going to be a week-long thing. Starting with the parade and going (un)til St. Patrick’s Day.”
