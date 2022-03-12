DENVER (CBS4) – The week ahead will feature two fast-moving storm systems for Colorado. Each one will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for rain or snow showers. The first storm will move into Colorado by late Sunday afternoon. The second is expected to arrive sometime on Wednesday.

Ahead of Sunday’s weather system it will be mild across Colorado and it could be a little windy at times. High temperatures will be in the 40s across the mountains with 50s and 60s in the lower elevations.

With this first storm we expect a quick round of snow in the mountains starting Sunday night and lasting into the morning hours on Monday. Accumulations will be on the light side with most places expecting less than four inches.

A few quick rain or snow showers will be possible in Denver, along the Front Range and on the northeast plains during the overnight hours on Sunday. If there is any snow it won’t last long or amount to very much. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Monday behind the system.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as Colorado sits in between storm systems. Some places could approach 70 degrees on the eastern plains, including parts of the Denver metro area.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday as the next storm arrives. Snow will develop in the mountains with some rain showers in Denver by the evening. The lower elevations will likely see a mix of rain and snow as we move through the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.