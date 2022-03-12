By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie
DENVER (CBS4) — Let the melting begin! Mild weather will kick off the weekend. We will have sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in the front range and plains. In the mountains, we could see breezy conditions with high temperatures in the 30s.
Warm weather continues Sunday with high temperatures in the low 60s in the Denver metro area. It will be breezy in the mountains and on the eastern plains. Sunday night into Monday light snowfall returns to the high country. Snowfall accumulations remain light with 1 to 3 inches possible. This still could cause slick travel for those in the mountains. We could see some light rain in the metro area overnight Sunday into Monday.
Monday temperatures will drop about 10 degrees compared to Sunday. With high temperatures in the low 50s for the Denver metro area. Tuesday will feel spring like with temperatures in the upper 60s.
Snow returns to the mountains on Wednesday into Thursday. We will see clouds increase in Denver on Wednesday along with cooler temperatures and rain. Wednesday night into Thursday the rain will transition to snow. The wet weather will move out by Thursday evening.