(CBS4) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife Northeast Region’s aquatics team is releasing fish survey summary reports for all anglers in the state and those who will visit. CPW NE Region shared its report for the survey summary of Chatfield Reservoir Friday.
According to the report, Chatfield Reservoir, a 1,355 acre storage reservoir, offers good fishing for smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, channel catfish and trophy walleye.
In the image above, an aquatics team member holds a 28-inch, 12-pound walleye sampled in October 2021.
According to CPW NE Region’s tweet, results show walleye and rainbow trout comprised the majority of species sampled (21% each), followed by white sucker (18%), gizzard shad (12%) and smallmouth bass (11%). Bluegill, largemouth bass and yellow perch made up smaller numbers in the catch.
CPW says species such as gizzard shad (young fish) provide an important food source for the good the walleye population in Chatfield Reservoir.