DENVER (CBS4)- Since January, Starbucks workers at the store on East Colfax and Milwaukee in Denver have been trying to unionize.

“It’s been really fun to have everyone come together. It’s been really empowering but it’s also been really scary,” said employee Lillian Sanders.

They say the company is not making it easy for them

“We’ve had a lot of intimidation and a lot of efforts to stop us but we’re here,” said Lillian.

According to the union that is representing them, workers have seen retaliation. They say the cafe has given 2 workers final disciplinary warnings.

That’s why they decided to strike on Friday, but even then, their decision was met with some opposition from customers.

Many crossed the picket line. One customer shouted at them from the parking lot, “This is ridiculous.”

They say that isn’t getting them down.

“The bonding between our employees here has really been great,” said employee Mike Graham.

Mike says he and his coworkers are more determined than ever to unionize.

“We’re looking for better hours, more consistent scheduling better just working conditions,” he said.

Lillian says she wants to get back to work, but is willing to strike until Starbucks takes their demands seriously.

“All of us have put so much work and so much time and our whole heart into it so we are going to stick it out as long as we can,” she said.

Michael Abeyta has reached out to Starbucks. A spokesperson told him in a phone call that from the beginning they have been clear that the company and its workers are better together without a union. It is their opinion that unions are not necessary because problems are solved together. They also said that they have been clear they will bargain in good faith and they have shown that they have done that.