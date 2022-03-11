DENVER (CBS4)– The Saint Patrick’s Day parade will return to Denver Saturday after two years of cancelations due to COVID-19. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Wynkoop at 19th.
The parade continues down 17th street in front of Union Station and then turns northeast down Blake Street, proceeding all the way up to 27th.
Another St. Patrick’s Day tradition happened Thursday, the changing of the Blake Street sign to Tooley Street. That is in honor of the late Dale Tooley, Denver’s former district attorney in the 1970s and 80s and legendary Irishman. Tooley’s family members were at the sign change.