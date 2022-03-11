GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. Postal Service is looking for carriers, clerks and mail processing clerks. The USPS is hosting a job fair in Golden on Saturday to fill hundreds of positions.
According to the USPS, starting pay is $18-$19 per hour depending on the position, with benefits like paid vacation, health insurance and growth opportunities.
Applications are also being accepted online at usps.com/careers.
The USPS Job Fair is at the Golden Post Office, 1100 Johnson Road, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.