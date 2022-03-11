DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School Board has put off a vote, for now, on whether to appeal a judge’s decision that found the four majority members violated the Colorado’s opening meetings law. A temporary restraining order was issued.
At a special board meeting Friday, Boars President Mike Petersen said “I would say the characterization of the order as ‘Stop doing illegal business’ is not an accurate representation.”
How to interpret the judge’s findings on this lawsuit that the board majority violated the open meetings law was the question.
Robert Marshall is the one who filed that suit. It was over private meetings held about firing of Superintendent Corey Wise. He argued during the meeting with Craig Stanforth, who supports the conservative board majority.
Becky Myers is a member of the majority.
“I am of the opinion personally myself that we did nothing wrong,” she told the meeting.
But a judge and the board minority members disagree.
“I have to question if the board is asking to be held in contempt of court,” said Susan Meek, on the board’s three member minority.
There was discussion over whether insurance would cover an appeal of Marshall’s lawsuit or impact students as a result of money spent for lawyers.
The board will meet in a special session with public comment on March 22.