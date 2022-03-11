PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of starting a fire at a haunted house in Parker. This comes several months into the investigation.
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos recently of the two who entered the Fright Acres haunted house after 1 a.m. Oct. 25 just before a massive fire broke out.
It took more than six hours for the fire to be put out.
Hay bales and high winds fueled the fire, making it a difficult job. Anyone with information about the fire or suspects is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). You could become eligible to earn up to $2,000.