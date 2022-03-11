DENVER (CBS4) – If you have the winter blues and are looking forward to longer days, we have a reminder that will probably excite you. Colorado sunsets will now be after 7 p.m. starting on Sunday as daylight saving time begins.
Clocks will spring forward by one hour at 2 a.m. on March 13. The change means one less hour of sleep but a lot more daylight to enjoy being outside. Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6.
If you still have clocks that need to be changed don’t forget to set them before you go to bed on Saturday night. Daylight saving time is also a great time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.