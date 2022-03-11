DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Restaurant Week begins Friday and continues through March 20. This year, more than 200 restaurants are participating.
The program started 18 years ago to highlight Denver’s culinary scene. This year, restaurants need support to help recover from the pandemic.
“Colorado restaurants racked up an average of $180,000 in pandemic-related debt. That is why Denver Restaurant Week is so crucially important this year, giving our beloved restaurants a chance to recoup a bit of lost revenue,” said Hancock. “This is our opportunity to show our appreciation to those workers.”
Many restaurants will offer dinners that start at $25, $35 and $45 per person.
See the full list of participating restaurants at denver.org/denver-restaurant-week/. Restaurants are posting menus on their page at this link.