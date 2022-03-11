DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for the suspect who stole a 5-month old Cane Corso puppy. The theft happened at a Safeway store.
Police say the suspect took the puppy from the Safeway store located at 200 North Rampart Street about 8:48 p.m. on March 7.
