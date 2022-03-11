DENVER (CBS4)– Phase two of the Great Hall Project is underway at Denver International Airport. Construction crews are building the new security checkpoint in the northwest corner of level 6 and a new triple escalator that will take passengers down to the train platform after security.
Due to the construction, airport passengers can expect a few changes over the next week.
Starting March 13, the north security checkpoint will close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. The south security checkpoint will be available 24/7 to employees and passengers, including those who have TSA Pre-Check.
Crews will be adding more construction walls on the train platform, but that shouldn’t cause any detours.
New construction walls have also been installed at the south end of the terminal on both sides of level 6, where the ticket counters for Southwest and United airlines used to be. Those check-in areas will be updated to accommodate future airline moves.
The airport says phase two of the Great Hall Project is on budget and will be complete by mid-2024.