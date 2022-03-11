DENVER (CBS4) – It’s the last bitter cold morning across Colorado, at least for this particular stretch of cold weather. Air temperatures are in the single digits and teens across the lower elevations with sub-zero readings in the mountains.
Add in a 5 to 15 mph wind and the “feels like” temperature to exposed skin, also known as the wind chill, is well below zero. Wind chill values in Leadville have been as cold as 37 below zero this morning. The map below shows what the wind chill readings were as of 6 a.m. on Friday.
A warming trend will get under way by Friday afternoon with most of Colorado climbing back into the 20s and 30s above zero. It will be even warmer over the weekend with 50s and 60s returning to places like Denver.
It will be a little windy at times throughout the course of the weekend but we expect mostly sunny skies. A weak storm will bring light snow showers back to the mountains by Sunday night and we could see a few quick rain or snow showers in Denver.