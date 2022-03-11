LAS VEGAS (CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team lost to Arizona in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Friday night.
Jabari Walker had 19 points in the 82-72 loss at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Final: Arizona 82, Colorado 72 pic.twitter.com/c7CwhZFPzN
— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 12, 2022
The Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the tournament and CU was the No. 4 seed.
Colorado has a record of 21-11 and will now wait to find out whether it will be called when the NCAA Tournament teams are announced on Sunday.