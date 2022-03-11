CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Weld County News

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A burning barn put out a lot of thick, black smoke in Weld County on Thursday. Firefighters from Windsor Severance Fire Rescue rushed to the scene off Weld County Road 23 north of Severance.

(credit: Severance Fire Rescue)

When crews arrived, they found a metal shop with several vehicles, ATVs and fuel tanks on fire. The flames extended to an RV parked on the side of the building.

(credit: Severance Fire Rescue)

Firefighters had to cut out the side of the building to help extinguish the fire. Water shuttles were used because the bar was located in a rural area.

(credit: Severance Fire Rescue)

No one was injured.

