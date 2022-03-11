WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A burning barn put out a lot of thick, black smoke in Weld County on Thursday. Firefighters from Windsor Severance Fire Rescue rushed to the scene off Weld County Road 23 north of Severance.
When crews arrived, they found a metal shop with several vehicles, ATVs and fuel tanks on fire. The flames extended to an RV parked on the side of the building.
Firefighters had to cut out the side of the building to help extinguish the fire. Water shuttles were used because the bar was located in a rural area.
No one was injured.