CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Aurora Shooting, Overland High School, Prairie Middle School

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Aurora.

(credit CBS)

It happened at an apartment complex in the East Pacific Drive/East Pacific Circle area, located just to the south of Overland High School. That’s close to Prairie Middle School and the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Iliff Avenue.

(credit CBS)

The victim died after being taken to the hospital.