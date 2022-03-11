AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Aurora.
It happened at an apartment complex in the East Pacific Drive/East Pacific Circle area, located just to the south of Overland High School. That’s close to Prairie Middle School and the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Iliff Avenue.
The victim died after being taken to the hospital.
UPDATE: Tragically, the person shot was pronounced deceased at the hospital. No suspect info.
The Aurora Major Crimes Unit is responding to the scene and will be investigating this incident as a homicide.
We will be publishing a news release shortly.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 11, 2022