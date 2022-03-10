(CBS4) – We may all have pelvic pain and not know what’s going on in our bodies. But some women who have pain don’t get the answers they need until damage is done.

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. Endometriosis is an inflammatory condition where tissue that normally lines the uterus, grows outside of that. It can be painful and can go years undetected. One in ten suffer from it.

Dr. Allison Staley, a gynecologic oncologist with Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology says the reason endometriosis so commonly misdiagnosed or just missed entirely is because “it has a lot of vague symptoms that can come from it. You can have very painful periods. Some people can have pain with passing bowel movements, urination or with intercourse. Or none of those at all, actually.”

Some women don’t know they have endometriosis until they realize they can’t have kids.

“When you have that growth of the endometrial lining outside of the uterus, that can actually spill into the pelvic tissues and it causes a scarring. It actually alter[s] the anatomy and make[s] it more difficult anatomically for people to achieve pregnancy.”

The cause of endometriosis is unknown. Dr. Staley says it’s important to be specific with your doctor if you are feeling pelvic pain and to know your family’s history.

“Bringing as much of that information to the table always with your providers is very relevant and important. There’s no one thing that’s going to cause endometriosis. People having a family history of endometriosis probably puts them at a higher risk. Other risk factors are young girls having earlier menstrual periods.”

Some women don’t know they have endometriosis. “They may not have symptoms.” But, she says, symptoms need to be addressed “so that your quality of life is appropriate and that you also are able to engage with your regular activities.”