DENVER, (CBS4)- Colleagues and students at MSU Denver remembered a Denver musician who made it big Thursday.
Denver musician Ron Miles died Tuesday, March, 8 at age 58. He played with some of music’s biggest stars over the course of his career, including The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.
CBS4’s Michael Abeyta went to MSU Denver where fellow professor Carmen Sandim and her students got together to play some of his music for a special tribute.
Miles was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017. He also taught music at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
According to his label, Blue Note Records, “The cause was complications from Polycythemia Vera, a rare blood disorder,” the label shared in its release.