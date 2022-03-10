CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News, Deadly Shooting, Denver News, Denver Police, Denver Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Lee Keltner, Matthew Dolloff, Shooting Death

DENVER (CBS4) – Prosecutors are dropping charges against the former security guard accused of killing a protestor in Denver in October 2020. Matthew Dolloff is accused in the shooting death of Lee Keltner during a demonstration, while Dolloff was working as an armed guard for 9News.

Matthew Dolloff, right, and Lee Keltner, left, clashed after dueling rallies in Downtown Denver on October 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Helen H. Richardson/Getty Images)

The shooting happened as a “Patriot Muster” demonstration and a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counter-protest were ending.

Dolloff pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Matthew Dolloff (credit: Denver Police)

On Thursday, prosecutors confirmed to CBS4 they were dropping charges against Dolloff.

RELATED: Denver Revokes Pinkerton’s License After Shooting Involving Unlicensed Security Guard Matthew Dolloff

Anica Padilla