DENVER (CBS4) – Prosecutors are dropping charges against the former security guard accused of killing a protestor in Denver in October 2020. Matthew Dolloff is accused in the shooting death of Lee Keltner during a demonstration, while Dolloff was working as an armed guard for 9News.
The shooting happened as a “Patriot Muster” demonstration and a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counter-protest were ending.
Dolloff pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.
On Thursday, prosecutors confirmed to CBS4 they were dropping charges against Dolloff.
