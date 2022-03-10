DENVER (CBS4) – The latest blast of arctic air brought more snow to Colorado. While most of the totals were on the light side we did see a few of our ski resorts record between 1 and 2 feet of fresh powder. Portions of the eastern plains saw bands of snow that produced several inches of accumulation.
The following is a list of snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. on Thursday. We have also included totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers.
7.6″ – 1 mile SW of Rye
7.0″ – 4 miles SW of Arapahoe
6.5″ – Eads
5.9″ – Steamboat Springs
5.3″ – Foxfield
4.5″ – Beulah
4.0″ – Cheyenne Wells
4.0″ – 4 miles SW of Wray
4.0″ – Lakewood
3.5″ – 3 miles S of Fort Collins
3.0″ – Elizabeth
3.0″ – Burlington
3.0″ – Marshdale
3.0″ – Yuma
3.0″ – Columbine West (Littleton)
3.0″ – Ridgway
2.9″ – Pinewood Springs
2.7″ – 9 miles NE of Ponderosa Park
2.6″ – 2 miles WSW of Lone Tree
2.6″ – Littleton
2.6″ – SW Lone Tree
2.5″ – 1 mile SSW of Sterling
2.5″ – Poudre Park
2.5″ – 3 miles WSW of The Pinery
2.2″ – 1 mile NW of Niwot
2.2″ – Sedalia
2.1″ – 3 miles SSW of Castle Pines
2.1″ – NW Castle Rock
2.0″ – Stratton
1.5″ – Denver’s Central Park
1.5″ – Denver International Airport
1.5″ – CBS4 Studio
1.1″ – 3 miles WNW of Arvada
1.1″ – 2 miles NE of Thornton
1.0″ – 1 mile WNW of Northglenn
0.8″ – 2 miles NE of Arvada
0.8″ – Coal Creek Canyon